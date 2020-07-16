Kingston, Ont., spa owner cites safety first, offers outdoor manicures

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly a month since Binh’s Nail and Spa was forced to temporarily close because of an outbreak that led to at least 30 COVID-19 cases. But as of today, KFL&A public health says Binh’s — along with several other nail salons in Kingston — are allowed to reopen.

Safety is now the top priority for reopening which is why one Kingston spa owner going out of her way to offer clients a safe alternative to indoor services.

The Cher-Mere Day Spa on Brock street has found a unique way to keep their customers safe.

“We thought, why not have manicures outside?” says Aba Mortley, the spa’s owner. Tweet This

Mortley said the “Love Kingston” campaign, a reminder by the City of Kingston for people to shop locally, inspired her to utilize the “new” outdoor space for customers.

“People may feel comfortable because it’s not an indoor environment and it’s just kind of a nice place for someone to sit outside, feel the breeze,” said Mortley.

In addition to making clients feel safe, spa employees are making sure to take the proper precautions to keep the outside and inside clean for clients.

“We are not reusing, we are disposing of all equipment and making sure we have all safety guidelines in place so that everyone is safe.”

Even though Cher-Mere will be allowed to resume all spa services indoors on Friday as the province enters into Stage 3 of reopening, they will continue to offer manicures outside for clients.

Kingdom Nails and Spa and Kim’s L.A. Nails in the Cataraqui Centre are also allowed to reopen, according to public health.

“All of the employees have now finished their isolation or quarantine period and their inspection was satisfactory,” says Dr. Azim Kasmani, a resident in public health.

It’s been almost two weeks since anyone has tested positive for the coronavirus in the Kingston region.