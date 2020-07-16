Menu

Crime

Police seek witnesses to assault in New Minas, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 3:30 pm
RCMP investigation
Kings District RCMP are looking for information about an assault of a female in New Minas, N.S., on July 11. Global Halifax/Alexa MacLean

Kings District RCMP are asking for help in identifying witnesses to an assault of a female in New Minas, N.S.

At 3:15 a.m. on July 11, police responded to a report of a female being dragged into the woods where she was allegedly assaulted by a female and three males with a knife.

The victim’s physical injuries are reported to be minor, according to a release.

Read more: Saint John police looking for information about West Side stabbing

A 21-year-old woman from Kentville was arrested in relation to the investigation.

She is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a release order. She will appear in Kentville court on Sept. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old male from Coldbrook was also arrested. He was released with conditions and is facing assault charges. He is set to appear in court Sept. 24.

Read more: 20-year-old charged with second-degree murder in N.B. wanted on Canada-wide warrant

According to the release, police are looking to speak to anyone who has witnessed the incident or has any information about it.

“The investigation to identify the other two males who were allegedly at the scene is ongoing,” it reads.

Those with information on the assault can call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555.

