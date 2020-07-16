Menu

Politics

Manitoba government looks at roundabout for intersection of 2 major highways

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday his government is looking at adding a roundabout to the intersection of highways 1 and 16, west of Portage la Prairie.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday his government is looking at adding a roundabout to the intersection of highways 1 and 16, west of Portage la Prairie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government is promising to change a major intersection on the Trans-Canada Highway to improve road safety.

Premier Brian Pallister says traffic lights at the junction of highways 1 and 16, west of Portage la Prairie, are to be replaced with a roundabout.

He says it will be a big improvement on the current 90-degree intersection where there have been more than 20 accidents and three deaths in recent years.

“It remains one of the more dangerous intersections in our province,” he said Thursday.

Pallister says a study on the intersection’s design is to be done this fall and work is to start next spring.

The premier says he cannot say how much the project might cost until contractors submit bids.

“My excitement is not just in the fact that we’re doing this study, but that we’re going to have shovels in the ground by next spring,” he said.

