4 OPP officers witnesses in SIU investigation into Haliburton County fatal shooting

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says four OPP officers have been designated as witnesses following the fatal police shooting of a man in Haliburton County on Wednesday morning.
The SIU says a 73-year-old man was shot by two OPP officers following an “interaction” outside a residence on Indian Point Road in Haliburton County, just north of Haliburton.
The SIU stated Thursday morning that investigators have seized a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol from the scene and the firearms of two police officers were also secured.
Both the SIU and OPP confirm the victim — who has yet to be identified — had allegedly assaulted employees at Easton’s Valu-mart grocery store on Highway 35 in Minden earlier that morning.
OPP allege the store assault involved the man refusing to wear a facial mask before entering the business — an order required to enter all businesses issued by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Monday.
The OPP said officers followed his vehicle after he left the store, determined the man’s residence based on the licence plate and arrived at Indian Point Road.
The OPP claim “shots were fired” at the Indian Point Road address, which caused the “responding police to request additional officers.”
To date, the SIU has only stated that two officers discharge their firearms.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday, the SIU said.
The SIU has assigned four investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.
“Investigators continue to make attempts to locate the man’s next-of-kin,” the SIU stated Thursday morning.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Video evidence related to this incident can be uploaded through the SIU’s website.
The SIU investigates circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.
