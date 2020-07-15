Non-profit bringing affordable housing project to Lumby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A non-profit organization centered around affordable housing for families has announced a new project in Lumby, B.C.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is building six affordable homes on Shields Avenue.

The land for the project will be funded by the Village of Lumby, in exchange for ‘civil upgrades to be completed by Habitat for Humanity’.

“I am pleased to announce that affordable home ownership is one step closer for Lumby residents,” said Mayor of Lumby Kevin Acton.

According to the organization, the project’s start date is dependent upon community engagement, local fundraising, project financing and the process of family qualifications.

“To have the municipality engaged and committed to providing safe and affordable housing to their citizens is critical in the success of our mission that everyone deserves a place to call home,” said Habitat for Humanity CEO Andrea Manifold.

“We know that there is a housing crisis right now and we can come together to make a difference for families.”

To qualify, families must have a need for affordable housing and an ability to pay for and maintain a home, according to the non-profit.

“Other criteria include living in the Okanagan for at least two years and one person working full-time in the family.”

Families are also required to contribute 500 service hours to Habitat for Humanity.

