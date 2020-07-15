Menu

Body of missing canoeist recovered from Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 5:57 pm
The OPP's underwater search and recovery unit assisted in the search for a missing canoeist on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon on Wednesday.
OPP divers on Wednesday located the body of a canoeist who was reported missing on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, a 20-year-old man from North York was one of five people in a canoe that capsized on the lake around 9 p.m.

The four other individuals were located by a boater and taken to shore, OPP said.

Polices say none of the individuals were wearing life-jackets.

The search began Tuesday night and resumed Wednesday involving the OPP’s marine and underwater search and recovery unit and an OPP helicopter.

The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit is assisting in the search of a missing canoeist on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon on Wednesday.
In a release issued at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, OPP said its underwater search and rescue unit recovered the body of the missing canoeist. The time the body was discovered was not released.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

