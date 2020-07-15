No new coronavirus cases in Manitoba after small spike

Send this page to someone via email

One day after a small five-case spike, Manitoba has no new novel coronavirus numbers to report.

The province said the current number of active cases remains at five, and 318 people have recovered from COVID-19. A total of 330 probable and positive cases has now been reported.

The number of people who have died in the province due to coronavirus remains at seven.

An additional 505 tests were done on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests performed to 72,308.

Health officials said Tuesday one of the province’s new cases was a passenger on a flight from Winnipeg to Calgary June 27 and a flight back to Winnipeg from Calgary July 2.

The flight to Calgary was WestJet flight 261 and the returning flight was WestJet flight 526.

Information on affected rows for both flights is being confirmed, the province said Tuesday, and details will be updated on the province’s website once it’s available.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

