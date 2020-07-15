Maroon 5’s Mickey Madden taking ‘leave of absence’ after domestic violence arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This article may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Nearly three weeks after being arrested on a domestic violence charge, Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden has announced that he will be taking a “leave of absence” from the popular American alternative band.

“I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future,” the 41-year-old told People in an official statement on Tuesday (July 14).

Madden was arrested on a felony charge by Los Angeles authorities on June 27 after willful infliction of a “traumatic” injury on a spouse or cohabitant, according to Billboard.

At the time, however, the LAPD did not identify the victim of the unmarried musician.

If convicted, the Maroon 5 co-founder could face a sentence of two to four years in prison.

He could also face up to one year in a county jail, a fine of up to US$6,000 or both a fine and imprisonment, according to the outlet.

Madden was released from jail, hours following his arrest, after posting a $50,000 bond.

“We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously,” a spokesperson for Maroon 5 told Variety in the wake of the arrest.

“For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through,” they added.

Madden co-founded Maroon 5 alongside frontman Adam Levine in 2001 after seven years of playing together in a different band. They are the two only remaining original band members.

As of this writing, Madden is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.

Though Maroon 5 has not publicly commented on Madden’s arrest or decision to take a leave of absence, the Moves Like Jagger rockers announced the rescheduling of their 2020 tour dates in the U.S. on Monday (July 13).

“We are looking forward to being back on tour with you next year,” the band wrote on Instagram.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Are you or someone you know experiencing abuse? Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of support services in your area.

Women, trans and non-binary people can find an additional list of resources here.

— With files from Global News’ Katie Scott