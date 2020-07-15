Lakefield Park beach remains unsafe due to bacteria levels: Peterborough health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Lakefield Park beach remains unsafe due to high levels of bacteria, according to Peterborough Public Health.

In its weekly update of area beaches, Peterborough Public Health lists only Lakefield Park as unsafe. Recent samples of the water at the beach have detected higher-than-safe levels of bacteria.

The health unit says the increase in bacteria may be attributed to heavy rainfall, large numbers of waterfowl, high winds or wave activity and/or large numbers of swimmers.

Signage has been posted at the beach at 100 Hague Blvd. in the village of Lakefield.

All other beaches in the health unit’s jurisdiction — which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — are listed as safe, according to Wednesday’s update.

Story continues below advertisement