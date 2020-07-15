Menu

Health

Lakefield Park beach remains unsafe due to bacteria levels: Peterborough health unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 12:38 pm
Peterborough Public Health says Lakefield Park beach is unsafe due to high levels of bacteria.
Peterborough Public Health says Lakefield Park beach is unsafe due to high levels of bacteria. File / Global News

Lakefield Park beach remains unsafe due to high levels of bacteria, according to Peterborough Public Health.

In its weekly update of area beaches, Peterborough Public Health lists only Lakefield Park as unsafe. Recent samples of the water at the beach have detected higher-than-safe levels of bacteria.

The health unit says the increase in bacteria may be attributed to heavy rainfall, large numbers of waterfowl, high winds or wave activity and/or large numbers of swimmers.

Signage has been posted at the beach at 100 Hague Blvd. in the village of Lakefield.

All other beaches in the health unit’s jurisdiction — which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — are listed as safe, according to Wednesday’s update.

