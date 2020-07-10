Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 10 2020 6:03pm 02:54 Toronto clamping down on big beach parties The City of Toronto is taking aim at overcrowding at Toronto beaches by restricting access to parking lots on weekend evenings. Shallima Maharaj explains. Coronavirus: Toronto authorities cracking down on illegal beach parties, restricting parking <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7164645/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7164645/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?