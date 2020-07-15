Winnipeg’s summer a ‘perfect 10’ this year, says Environment Canada climatologist

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers love to complain about the city’s often unpredictable weather, but according to one Environment Canada climatologist, Winnipeg is experiencing a summer that should make other Canadians jealous.

“I think it’s the perfect 10,” Dave Phillips told 680 CJOB.

“The temperatures are what you want for the summertime. The humidity is generally a little lower than you’d expect, and you’ve had an adequate amount of moisture.

“Is there any place you should be other than Winnipeg?” Tweet This

Phillips said the city has experienced more days with temperatures over 25 C this summer than in previous years and that Winnipeggers should embrace their luck during an otherwise tumultuous year.

“No question about it… I’ve counted 37 of those suckers, which I call ‘outdoor beer drinkin’ days,'” he said.

“Normally, you’d get about 23 by this time of year… and this is not the end of it. We’re really not even at the dog days of summer yet.”

Phillips said that on top of the “outdoor beer drinkin’ days,” Winnipeg has had nights that are a little warmer than normal for this time of year but still not so uncomfortable that it makes sleeping an issue.

Eastern cities, like Montreal, Ottawa, Hamilton, and Toronto, have been seeing humidex values up to 44, while Winnipeg’s highest was 37 in June, he said.

“The feeling in Winnipeg is this right now: ‘Oh gosh, we’re going to pay for this, we’ll probably get frost in July, snow in August’ … I’ve looked at the models, and they say the second half of summer could be just as delightful as the first half,” he said.

“Our models suggest it’s going to be warmer than normal in southern Manitoba. My sense is the glorious weather continues. You’re not going to pay for this.”

Last week, a climatologist from the University of Winnipeg’s Prairie Climate Centre told 680 CJOB the summer heat wave the Prairies are experiencing could become the new normal.

“Over the next 20 to 30 years, we should see a doubling of the number of hot days in a summer,” said Danny Blair.

“If we look further, we’re talking about three to four times as many plus-30 days in an average summer in Manitoba.”

