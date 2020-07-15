Menu

Canada

Group of child care operators ask Ontario to fully reopen sector

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2020 7:11 am
Coronavirus: Ontario education minister says child-care centres to increase size of cohort
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- Ontario education minister says child-care centres to increase size of cohort.

TORONTO — A group of Ontario child-care operators is asking the province to allow the sector to fully reopen in September.

The six operators, who are all women, say a government plan that restricts capacity could result in the closure of some centres.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said this week that the province was planning to expand the number of children allowed in daycare centres effective July 27, from the current cohorts of 10 to 15 children.

Lecce said that should help restore 90 per cent of the province’s pre-pandemic child-care system capacity.

The providers call the cohort numbers “arbitrary” and say they will reduce available child-care spaces for families.

The group says full capacity can be accommodated safely if they adhere to strict physical distancing and the recommendations for school reopenings made by Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
