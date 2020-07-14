Siksika Nation members denied service at local businesses due to COVID-19 in community: Hinshaw

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s top doctor has received reports that some Siksika Nation members were discriminated against at local businesses because of COVID-19 cases reported in the community.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, called the issue “troubling” at a COVID-19 update press conference on Tuesday.

“This is not the first time that we have heard such reports around COVID-19,” she said.

“I know that Albertans of Chinese or other ethnic heritage and some religious groups have also, at times, been singled out and discriminated against. COVID-19 doesn’t care where people come from or what a person’s heritage may be; the virus is not restricted to any particular race, region or community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw did not specify what types of businesses turned nation members away or where they were located.

As of Monday, July 13, Siksika Nation said in a tweet that 17 of the 28 cases identified through testing have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Siksika Nation leadership acted quickly to control the virus’ spread, Hinshaw said.

“When the result of that prompt and transparent action is stigma against their members, it sends a message against transparency and risks discouraging people from being tested or co-operating with public health,” she said.

“The members of Siksika First Nation deserve better than that. All Albertans of every heritage deserve better than that.”

Hinshaw said the communities and facilities that publicly report cases are working closely with health officials to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Anyone who contracts the virus deserves our compassion and support to work with public health. That is the only way we can control the spread of this virus.” ​ Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet, Siksika thanked Hinshaw for advocating for the nation.

“We will fight stigma with kindness,” the nation said. Tweet This

“We continue to proactively respond to COVID-19 in our community while showing compassion to those surrounding communities.”

Global News has reached out to Siksika Nation for further comment.