Canada

Ontario government scrapping birth alerts across province starting in October

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2020 4:07 pm
Manitoba Families Minister talks about decision to eliminate birth alerts
WATCH ABOVE: Manitoba Families Minister Heather Stefanson talks to reporters after the government announced it would stop the practice of birth alerts (Jan. 31)

TORONTO — Ontario is the latest province to do away with the practice of birth alerts.

The provincial government announced today it will order an end to the system that sees children’s aid societies send notifications to hospitals if they believe a newborn is at risk.

The government says research suggests the alerts have disproportionately targeted racialized families, and it’s committed to creating a more culturally appropriate child welfare system.

READ MORE: Manitoba to end birth alerts as of July 1 after delay for COVID-19, families minister says

It says that while birth alerts have never been required under provincial law, they have been inconsistently applied across children’s aid societies.

The government says the practice must end by October 15, and societies must instead work with hospitals and community-based service providers to come up with pre- and post-natal plans that better support families.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Manitoba government officially ended birth alerts in that province, a move that took effect on July 1.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
