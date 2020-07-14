Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus case Tuesday, 1 active case remains

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 12:07 pm
File - Two women, one of whom is wearing a mask, speak in the Halifax Public Gardens.
File - Two women, one of whom is wearing a mask, speak in the Halifax Public Gardens. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

According to the province, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 310 Nova Scotia tests on July 13 and is operating 24 hours a day.

Read more: The New Reality — Online sales boom for businesses that went digital during COVID-19

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, Nova Scotia has 57,949 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and one active COVID-19 case.

People with cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, and 1,002 cases are now resolved.

Read more: From curbside pickup to home delivery — COVID-19 is shifting how Canadians get groceries

One person is currently hospitalized. Their COVID-19 infection is considered resolved but they are being treated in hospital.

The province is also reminding people that anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

