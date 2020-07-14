Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus case Tuesday, 1 active case remains

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

According to the province, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 310 Nova Scotia tests on July 13 and is operating 24 hours a day.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 57,949 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and one active COVID-19 case.

People with cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, and 1,002 cases are now resolved.

One person is currently hospitalized. Their COVID-19 infection is considered resolved but they are being treated in hospital.

The province is also reminding people that anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

