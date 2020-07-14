Ottawa police issue Amber Alert for missing 4-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are calling for the public’s help to locate a missing four-year-old boy.

Police said Tuesday that Mason Gray was reported missing at 7:20 a.m.

@ottawapolice issuing Amber Alert for missing 4 year old boy. Mason Gray, was reported missing at 7:20 this morning and is believed to be with Jonathan Gray, his father. Pictures attached. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/NIOUF9GSEW — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 14, 2020

Police believe Mason is with his father, Jonathan Gray.

Police say they’re looking for a silver 2008 Nissan Sentra with Ontario licence plate CFJZ388.

Police ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911 or a tip line at 613-236-1222 ext. 5407.

