OPP, Canadian troops to train together in Bancroft, Haliburton County

Members of the OPP and the Canadian Armed Forces will be training together in the Bancroft, Ont., area beginning Wednesday.

According to the OPP, officers with the tactical rescue and canine units, as well as other services, will be joined the Canadian Armed Forces for a joint training exercise in the Bancroft area as well as in eastern Haliburton County.

The exercise will run from Wednesday to Friday, OPP said on Tuesday.

Bancroft OPP say the public should expect to see some Canadian Armed Forces and OPP vehicles, with Canadian Armed Forces and OPP members out on the roads conducting the training.

“Please refrain from interrupting the training or contacting the police if you happen to see any Canadian Armed Forces or OPP members,” OPP said Tuesday.

Details on the training were not provided.

