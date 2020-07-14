Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

OPP, Canadian troops to train together in Bancroft, Haliburton County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 11:10 am
OPP and Canadian Armed Forces members will be training together in the Bancroft, Ont., area this week.
OPP and Canadian Armed Forces members will be training together in the Bancroft, Ont., area this week. Canadian Press

Members of the OPP and the Canadian Armed Forces will be training together in the Bancroft, Ont., area beginning Wednesday.

According to the OPP, officers with the tactical rescue and canine units, as well as other services, will be joined the Canadian Armed Forces for a joint training exercise in the Bancroft area as well as in eastern Haliburton County.

The exercise will run from Wednesday to Friday, OPP said on Tuesday.

Read more: Coronavirus — Military no longer working in Ontario long-term care homes

Bancroft OPP say the public should expect to see some Canadian Armed Forces and OPP vehicles, with Canadian Armed Forces and OPP members out on the roads conducting the training.

Trending Stories

“Please refrain from interrupting the training or contacting the police if you happen to see any Canadian Armed Forces or OPP members,” OPP said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Details on the training were not provided.

Military reservists from Toronto train near Apsley
Military reservists from Toronto train near Apsley
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceCanadian Armed ForcesCanadian MilitaryCAFBancroftHaliburton CountyBancroft OPPtraining exercisejoint training exercise
Flyers
More weekly flyers