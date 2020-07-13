16-year member of Regina Police Service charged following alleged assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina Police Service constable has been charged with assault following an investigation into an incident that happened on April 21, according to police.

Roger Wiebe, 50, a 16-year member with Regina police, was the subject of a complaint claiming he used excessive force while on duty.

The incident happened on North Railway Street in Regina while Wiebe was responding to a person needing help, police say.

Wiebe allegedly assaulted a woman during the event.

Police say they notified the Public Complaints Commission at the time of the incident. Wiebe has been reassigned to administrative duties as he awaits the outcome of his charges.

His first court appearance is at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11.

More to come.