Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

16-year member of Regina Police Service charged following alleged assault

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 3:45 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
A 16-year member of the Regina Police Service has been charged following an alleged assault that took place on North Railway Street on April 21. File / Global News

A Regina Police Service constable has been charged with assault following an investigation into an incident that happened on April 21, according to police.

Roger Wiebe, 50, a 16-year member with Regina police, was the subject of a complaint claiming he used excessive force while on duty.

Read more: Regina police member charged with impaired driving, police say

The incident happened on North Railway Street in Regina while Wiebe was responding to a person needing help, police say.

Trending Stories

Wiebe allegedly assaulted a woman during the event.

Read more: RPS officer recovering from stabbing, Regina man charged with attempted murder

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they notified the Public Complaints Commission at the time of the incident. Wiebe has been reassigned to administrative duties as he awaits the outcome of his charges.

His first court appearance is at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRPSPolice brutalityPPCexcessive forcepublic complaints comission
Flyers
More weekly flyers