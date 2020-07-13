Aporia sculpture in downtown Kitchener undergoing restoration

Send this page to someone via email

Passersby may have noticed a tent erected around the Aporia sculpture in downtown Kitchener.

The monument, which stands in front of the old Kitchener courthouse is getting a makeover as the building it fronts is prepared for its new tenants, according to Waterloo Region’s Ellen McGahey.

“Aporia is being restored as part of the overall conversion of the 200 Frederick Courthouse to the new Waterloo Regional Police Central Division,” she said in an email. “The cost is $27,000 and we expect it to be complete in the next week or so.”

McGahey said the restoration work has been planned for quite some time.

“The timing is related to both weather conditions and a lull in construction activities between the demolition work that was completed earlier this year and the renovation work that we expect to begin in the fall,” she said.

The sculpture, which is made of fibreglass, was designed by noted artist Ed Zelenek.

It was a gift from the province to Waterloo Region in 1980.

McGahey said work is expected to be completed on converting the old courthouse into the new police division is scheduled to be completed early in 2022.