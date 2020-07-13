Menu

Health

Health care worker latest to test positive for COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health, announces the province's first confirmed case of coronavirus on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health, announces the province's first confirmed case of coronavirus on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Government of Prince Edward Island

A health care worker at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is the eight person on the Island to test positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Heather Morrison, said Monday the man in his 40s tested positive Sunday night, after being infected by a patient.

READ MORE: PEI reports new case of COVID-19 that appears unrelated to previous cluster

Authorities identified him after tracing the contacts of a Queen’s County woman who tested positive on the weekend.

The woman, in her 80s, had gone to the hospital by ambulance on July 4 and came into contact with the health care worker.

READ MORE: All staff, residents test negative for coronavirus at P.E.I seniors’ home

Morrison says the worker had travelled in Canada, but outside the Atlantic provinces, and returned to work July 4 after testing negative for COVID-19.

P.E.I. has now had 35 cases of COVID-19, including 27 that are considered recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
