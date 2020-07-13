Winnipeg Jets announce training camp roster

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets hit the ice Monday morning at Bell MTS Ice Plex and the team has announced the 33 players who will make up the training camp roster. Veteran center Bryan Little was the one notable omission.

The team will be split into two groups for the opening day of camp Monday and they will skate at 7:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. Training camp workouts will be closed to the public.

The Jets will open the play-in round series versus Calgary in Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:30 p.m. CT

Introducing our Phase 3 Training Camp Roster! DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/OTjjB5AMbs pic.twitter.com/6XMpp5ucDq — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 13, 2020

Game two of the series will be a 1:30 p.m. CT start on Monday, Aug. 3 and the Jets and Flames will play again on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:30 p.m.

If a Game Four is necessary it will be played on Thursday, Aug. 6. A fifth and deciding game would be played on Saturday, Aug. 8.