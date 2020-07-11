Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

NHL releases full Winnipeg Jets play-in series schedule

By Marek Tkach Global News
Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Cam Talbot (39) during third period NHL pre-season action in Winnipeg on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade.
Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Cam Talbot (39) during third period NHL pre-season action in Winnipeg on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade.

With season alterations forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the Winnipeg Jets will begin their quest for the Stanley Cup in just three weeks from now, on Aug. 1.

The Jets will play all their games at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta., along with the 11 other Western Conference teams.

Teams in the Eastern Conference will also drop the puck on Aug. 1, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Read more: NHL, players’ association announce Toronto and Edmonton as hub cities amid coronavirus

The Jets will battle the Calgary Flames in Game 1 of their best-of-five play-in series on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

The teams will also square off Monday, Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. CT, and again Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets’ players back in the city and set to return to ice

If Games 4 and 5 are necessary they will be played Thursday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 8, with starting times yet to be determined.

The Jets will open their training camp Monday morning, July 13, at Bell MTS Iceplex, with all workouts being closed to the public.

Jets satisfied with new ‘fairest’ playoff format
