NHL releases full Winnipeg Jets play-in series schedule

With season alterations forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the Winnipeg Jets will begin their quest for the Stanley Cup in just three weeks from now, on Aug. 1.

The Jets will play all their games at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta., along with the 11 other Western Conference teams.

Teams in the Eastern Conference will also drop the puck on Aug. 1, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Jets will battle the Calgary Flames in Game 1 of their best-of-five play-in series on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

The teams will also square off Monday, Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. CT, and again Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

If Games 4 and 5 are necessary they will be played Thursday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 8, with starting times yet to be determined.

The Jets will open their training camp Monday morning, July 13, at Bell MTS Iceplex, with all workouts being closed to the public.

📅 MARK YOUR CALENDARS 📅#NHLJets Stanley Cup Qualifiers hockey begins August 1st! See you soon, @NHLFlames! 😏 pic.twitter.com/Lk0JXJqvEa — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 10, 2020

