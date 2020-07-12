Menu

World

At least 1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

By Staff The Associated Press
WATCH LIVE: Fire on board U.S. Navy ship at base in San Diego

At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Krishna Jackson, the base’s public information officer.

No other injuries were immediately reported, Jackson said.

Read more: California charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Jackson didn’t know where on the 255-metre amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.

Jackson estimated about 200 sailors and officers were on board Sunday morning.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
