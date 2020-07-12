Hikers from Langley rescued by helicopter near James Lake, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the RCMP were called in to find and rescue a couple visiting from Langley.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple went on a hike in the James Lake area, around 10 kilometres east of Kelowna International Airport.

Read more: Night rescue for injured hiker on Okanagan Mountain Park

“They exited their vehicle and decided to take a short walk down a trail,” COSAR staff said in a release.

“On the way back to the truck they took the wrong path back.”

The couple quickly realized they made a mistake and were lost.

Read more: Helicopter winch rescue at Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna

Story continues below advertisement

They called the RCMP for help.

“The RCMP then contacted COSAR and we responded with 15 members with ATVs and a UTV,” said COSAR staff.

“The RCMP helicopter was also dispatched.”

The helicopter located the couple through cell tower pings.

COSAR says the couple did the right thing by calling for help and staying in one place.

It is a cautionary tale for others, especially visitors, that the Okanagan backcountry is a dense, remote area.

2:07 B.C.’s iconic grizzly bear adapting to coexist with people in the Okanagan B.C.’s iconic grizzly bear adapting to coexist with people in the Okanagan