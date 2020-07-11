Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

5 dead, more than 40 arrested after hostage situation at church in South Africa

By CARA ANNA The Associated Press
Posted July 11, 2020 7:47 am
Global News

Police in South Africa say five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg.

A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom found four people “shot and burned to death in a car” and a security guard shot in another car. Six other people were injured.

Read more: More than 200 Cuban doctors arrive in South Africa to help fight COVID-19

Police say they rescued men, women and children who had been held hostage and appeared to have been living at the church. The statement doesn’t say how many were rescued.

Trending Stories

Police say more than 30 guns were found and the attack by a group of armed people “may have been motivated by a feud” between church members.

Story continues below advertisement
Canadians stuck in South Africa because of COVID-19 waiting for answers
Canadians stuck in South Africa because of COVID-19 waiting for answers

The national police commissioner says the response by security forces “averted what could have been a more severe bloodbath.”

The statement says among those arrested are members of the police, defence forces and correctional services.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
South AfricaJohannesburgsouth africa shootingchurch hostageschurch south africaJohannesburg hostagesJohannesburg shootingSouth Africa churchSouth Africa hostages
Flyers
More weekly flyers