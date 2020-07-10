Traffic delays expected as Glenmore undergoes repaving, says City of Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters in Kelowna who use the northern half of Glenmore Road to travel downtown should consider using another route next week.

On Friday, the City of Kelowna announced a travel disruption notice for Glenmore Road North, from Cross Road to Begbie Road, because of paving.

The city says significant delays are expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 13-15, as construction work reduces the four-lane route to single-lane alternating.

Paving in the area began on June 29th and is expected to be complete by Thursday, July 16.

Road construction along Glenmore Road in Kelowna on Friday, July 10, 2020. Global News

The road resurfacing project is expected to be noisy, and the city is asking for patience from residents, businesses and motorists.

“This section of Glenmore Road is single-lane traffic, so we need to reduce the road to one lane while we work on the other,” said Bruce Dacre, design technician.

“Glenmore is a high traffic road and we want to keep traffic moving in both directions, but realize this construction will cause some significant delays.”

You can get more information on the Glenmore Road project on the City of Kelowna’s road report webpage.