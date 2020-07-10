Prince Albert police union says most members lack confidence in chief

Send this page to someone via email

Most members of the Prince Albert police union do not have faith in their chief.

In an online confidence vote held by the Prince Albert Police Association (PAPA), about 71 per cent of respondents said they do not have confidence in police Chief John Bergen, according to PAPA.

Ten of the union’s 104 members did not vote, PAPA said in a news release.

“PAPA wants the PA Police Service to be a professional organization that meets the needs of the citizens of Prince Albert and the members of PAPA,” the news release reads. However, it did not give any details about the union’s concerns with the chief.

Bergen has been on the force for more than 20 years and was named chief in November 2018.

A spokesperson for the Prince Albert Police Service said the organization will not provide comment.

The union said it will meet with Bergen soon to address concerns highlighted during membership meetings on June 29, when the question of confidence was brought forward.

PAPA said some of its executive members are away on annual leave, so next steps will be decided once they return.