Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

N.S. police watchdog investigating after RCMP member accused of domestic assault

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 9:48 am
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an allegation of domestic assault involving an RCMP member.
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an allegation of domestic assault involving an RCMP member. File/ Global News

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog announced Friday that it is investigating an allegation of domestic assault and uttering threats involving a member of the RCMP.

In a statement, the province’s independent Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said that on July 5, Northeast Nova District RCMP were contacted by a woman alleging she had been assaulted and threatened by her husband, who is a member of the RCMP.

READ MORE: Man dead after police-involved shooting in Eastern Passage

“The incident had occurred in their home on the evening of July 3. In accordance with the provisions of the Police Act, SiRT was contacted by RCMP and an investigation into the incident commenced later that day,” SiRT said.

Trending Stories

SiRT’s mandate is to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement
SIRT investigation in Bridgewater Police chief still not complete.
SIRT investigation in Bridgewater Police chief still not complete.

The investigation will be led by SiRT civilian director Felix Cacchione.

According to SiRT, the Police Act requires the director to file a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months of its completion.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaHalifaxDomestic AbuseUttering ThreatsSIRTDomestic AssaultFelix CacchioneNortheast Nova DistrictNortheast Nova District RCMPNova Scoyta
Flyers
More weekly flyers