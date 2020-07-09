Small Business, Neighbourhood Gem: Toronto designer reopens shop sharing African-inspired fashion

Send this page to someone via email

On July 4, small business owner Catherine Addai, the CEO and designer behind the authentic, African-inspired fashion brand Kaela Kay, reopened the doors of her Wilson Village shop in Toronto.

“When Covid hit, we were just launching a new collection….we decided to flip it and just do direct-to-consumer online,” said Addai.

The online customer base came through at time when the future of most small businesses wasn’t secure.

The store reopened this past weekend – offering consumers the ability to touch and feel the Spring/Summer 2020 collection featuring the authentic African-inspired fashion the award-winning designer has become known for.

“I really just wanted to just pay homage to my African roots through the prints but I wanted to do it in a modern way for our generation who like fun, funky, beautiful clothing…showing the Ghanaian roots with my North American upbringing, said Addai.

Founding Executive Director Kelly Drennan of Fashion Takes Action, a not-for-profit established to advance sustainability in the fashion industry, nominated Kaela Kay for the Global News series, “Small Business, Neighbourhood Gem.”

“I love the colours and the style and the femininity of the cut but it was also made here in Canada. From an environmental perspective, when you make things locally, there’s a lot less transportation so, there’s a lower carbon footprint involved,” said Drennan.

Outside of the colourful prints, the Kayla Kay brand of clothing is known for fit and flare, fuller skirts with pockets and structured shoulders. The clothing is made locally in the GTA.

“I want to obviously support the economy here. It also helps to keep an eye on things and I get to work with the seamstresses very closely,” said Addai. Tweet This

Clothing consumers up to size 22 have been able to purchase Kaela Kay designs online for more than five years now but the brick and mortar shop on Wilson Avenue turns one on July 11.