Alberta police warning of gold scams, distraction thefts across province

Police in Alberta are warning residents about an increase in gold scams and distraction-type thefts going on across the province.

Criminal Intelligence Service Alberta, part of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, says there have been 45 reports of these types of crimes between the end of February and the beginning of June. Victims have reportedly lost $30,000.

In all of 2019, there were 140 reported cases and $70,000 in losses.

According to a Thursday news release, organized groups will attend gas stations, grocery stores or busy roads and will either flag down drivers or approach people in parking lots and attempt to sell them fake jewelry or gold.

During the sale, the suspect will touch the victim in some way — like grabbing their arm or hugging them — and will remove the victim’s jewelry or steal some other item of value.

Victims have also reported suspects coming up to them saying the victim dropped money and will use the close interaction to steal from them.

“We are talking about organized, highly trained professionals who prey on people’s compassion and generosity for a criminal profit,” Supt. Dwayne Lakusta said. “ALERT wants the public to be aware of these types of scams, and also be diligent in reporting so police can catch these perpetrators.”

Scammers will often tell victims they are trying to get back home, need to feed their families or are having trouble with foreign credit cards.

According to ALERT, most of these crimes have been reported in Edmonton and Calgary, but a number have been reported in Drumheller, Medicine Hat, Leduc and the Tsuut’ina Nation.

Anyone who suspects they may have been a victim of such a crime can call their local police detachment or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CISA acts as a central hub for strategic analysis of and sharing on organized crime in Alberta.