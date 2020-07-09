Coronavirus: Ontario extends emergency orders until July 22

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is extending emergency orders until July 22 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension comes as the government is trying to pass a new bill tabled in the legislature on Wednesday that would recognize “the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 even after the provincial declaration of emergency has ended.”

The omnibus bill – dubbed the COVID-19 Recovery Act – proposes to change 20 pieces of current legislation that govern the province’s schools, municipalities, and justice system.

Meanwhile, the province is enforcing emergency orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act due to the outbreak.

The government said the extension was made to ensure the public health and safety of all Ontarians as more businesses reopen and people go back to work.

All of Ontario is now in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

“Our government is getting Ontario back on track and more people back to work but at the same time taking steps to ensure we don’t undo the tremendous progress we have made together,” Premier Doug Ford said.

“By keeping these emergency measures in place, we will continue to support our front-line care providers, protect our most vulnerable and ensure we can rapidly respond to potential outbreaks or surges.”

Ontario first declared a state of emergency on March 17 and that remains in effect until July 15, however the government brought forward a motion that, if passed, would extend the provincial declaration of emergency until July 24 to ensure there is no gap for the new bill.

— With files from The Canadian Press.