Prince Albert Grand Council, police discuss use-of-force after arrest video posted online

A video of an arrest that surfaced on social media has generated discussion between leaders in Prince Albert, Sask., around use-of-force by police.

The footage came to light after Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) were called to a disturbance outside a business in the 200 block of 32nd Street West on June 26.

In the video posted on a Facebook group page named “Rez R Us,” a First Nations man is shown being taken to the ground by an officer.

“The physical takedown seen in the video is a technique members are trained to use in the course of their work as police officers,” read a PAPS statement on June 29.

The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) called for the meeting last week with PAPS to discuss the appropriateness of the technique in this situation.

“We went through the sequence of the events shown in the video, and questioned the handling of the individual by the police officer because it appeared that he was not resisting arrest,” PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Similar to what is happening in other parts of the country, we believe this incident underscores our historic grievances that our First Nation members have been treated harshly based on their race and lifestyles.”

The joint statement said participants at the meeting went over other techniques officers are taught in training, such as de-escalation and effective communication.

“The meeting was an opportunity to share the hurt and anger felt by the individual and his family and to candidly talk about ways we can address these longstanding issues experienced by our members at large,” PAGC vice-chief Joseph Tsannie said in the joint statement.

“We hope this will lead to continued discussions on the work that is needed to promote changes in law enforcement culture and practices, which will not only enhance respectful policing but improve police-community relations for the benefit of all living here.”

PAPS Chief Jonathan Bergen said the police service reciprocates PAGC’s efforts to ensure all people living and visiting Prince Albert enjoy the same level of respect, safety and protection.

“We appreciated the opportunity to sit down with leaders from the [PAGC] to hear their concerns and learn how we can improve our police response to better meet the needs of the community,” Bergen said in the statement.

“As a police service, we are accountable to the public and ensuring public safety for all in order to maintain the trust and confidence of those we serve.”

The leaders at the meeting also discussed options around a review by the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission, according to the joint release.