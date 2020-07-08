Menu

Cheers! Penticton agrees to beach booze bylaw at select beaches, parks

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 8:19 pm
Okanagan Lake beach in Penticton. On Wednesday, Penticton city council approved a bylaw that allowed public drinking at select places.
It took a little longer than expected, but residents and visitors to the South Okanagan’s largest city can now sip chardonnay in the sunshine or mull the world over merlot at select beaches and parks.

On Wednesday, Penticton city council approved a bylaw that allowed public drinking at select places.

Council gathered one day earlier to review the bylaw following a pilot project that allowed public drinking at Okanagan Beach, Rotary Park, Okanagan Lake Park and Marina Way Park from June 4 to July 3.

Read more: Penticton, B.C., city council to host special meeting for beach booze bylaw

Council came close to passing it on Tuesday, but had to wait until Wednesday to make it legal.

And at Wednesday’s meeting, the four councillors in attendance unanimously voted yes. The meeting and vote was quick — less than two minutes — as the bylaw was the only item on the agenda.

Heading into Tuesday’s review, city staff recommended council back the public drinking suggestion, with the city’s director of development, Blake Laven, stating, “the pilot received enough support from the community to recommend continuing the implementation of this bylaw.”

The bylaw will run through to Oct. 15, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

