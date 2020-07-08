Manotick man, 64, charged with child porn offences: police

Ottawa police say a Manotick man has been charged after a nearly year-long investigation into child pornography allegations.
On Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit said it received a third-party complaint in August 2019 that a Manotick resident had uploaded images of child pornography.
Police said the allegation was confirmed following a forensic examination of the man’s computer, which yielded the discovery of additional images.
Police said 64-year-old Andrew Huggett has now been charged with possession of child pornography.
Huggett was due to appear at show cause court Wednesday afternoon.
