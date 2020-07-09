Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Wooden statue of Melania Trump burned in her native Slovenia

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 9:52 am
Melania Trump statue in Slovenia removed after fire damage
WATCH: A statue of First Lady Melania Trump was removed near her hometown in Slovenia on Sunday after it was damaged by a fire.

A scarecrow-like wooden statue of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has been burned in her native country of Slovenia, according to reports.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident in Rožno, near Trump’s hometown of Sevnica, according to reports from Total Slovenia News and RTV SLO.

Read more: Frederick Douglass statue toppled, culprits unknown in Rochester, N.Y.

Photos from the scene show nothing remaining of the statue except for the vine-covered stump where it once stood.

The charred remains of a tree trunk that once acted as a plinth to a wooden statue of Melania Trump are shown on July 7, 2020.
The charred remains of a tree trunk that once acted as a plinth to a wooden statue of Melania Trump are shown on July 7, 2020. JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images

The wooden statue was built almost exactly a year ago as a tribute to the first lady. It was commissioned by American artist Brad Downey and crafted by Aleš Župevc, a sculptor who goes by the name Maxi. They also filmed a documentary to go along with the project.

Story continues below advertisement

The statue was designed to resemble Trump in the blue dress she wore to her husband’s inauguration.

Downey said he had the ruined statue removed from its spot as soon as police told him about the suspected arson on July 5.

Trending Stories

“I want to know why they did it,” he told Reuters.

A statue of Melania Trump is shown in Slovenia on July 5, 2019.
A statue of Melania Trump is shown in Slovenia on July 5, 2019. JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images

A wooden statue of U.S. President Donald Trump stood in Slovenia until last January when it was also burned. The statue was built by a different artist in Moravce, a town about 70 kilometres west of Rožno.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Trump 2020 campaign accused of ‘ripping off’ Nazi eagle logo

President Trump has lamented the destruction of various statues of historically racist figures in the United States in recent months amid countrywide protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality.

With files from Reuters

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpArsonMelania TrumpStatueSloveniaTrump StatueMelania dressMelania Trump dressMelania Trump hometownTrump statue burnedtrump statue slovenia
Flyers
More weekly flyers