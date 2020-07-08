Westbank First Nation hosts barbecue for grad students

Send this page to someone via email

Westbank First Nation celebrated the high-school and post-secondary graduation of 25 of its members on Tuesday, with an barbecue hosted by Chief Christopher Derickson.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2020! Education is a vital achievement and we lift our hands up to you in recognition of your hard work and dedication,” said Derickson.

“We look forward to celebrating your future accomplishments as you take your next steps in your journey.”

The WFN says education remains a key focus and is a major piece to the WFN Strategic Plan adopted by WFN Council in 2020.

Westbank First Nation said it normally honours its graduating students with a formal dinner, but, due to coronavirus concerns, this year’s event was relaxed, with participants spread out.

All told, this year’s event featured 16 high-school graduates and nine post-secondary graduates.

