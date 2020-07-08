Trudeau admits he did not recuse himself from WE contract vote

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted Wednesday he did not recuse himself from the final decision made by cabinet to award a now-scrapped $900 million contract with WE Charity that would provide student volunteer funding — despite his family’s ties to the organization.

He said the recommendation to outsource the program to WE was made by the non-partisan public service, but the decision to award the organization was ratified by cabinet.

When asked if he recused himself from that discussion and decision-making, Trudeau replied: “No, I did not.”

Read more: Trudeau says civil service chose WE Charity for partnership on student grant program

“I have long worked on youth issues, both before I got into politics and since I’ve been in politics as youth critic,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Getting young people involved in serving their country, recognizing their desire to build a better Canada, particularly due to through this time of crisis, is something that I believe in deeply.”

The federal government announced it would be halting the agreement with WE on Friday, though they would still be administering pandemic-related grants.

2:29 Ethics watchdog investigating Trudeau over WE Charity’s $912-million contract Ethics watchdog investigating Trudeau over WE Charity’s $912-million contract

The program was slated to allow recent graduates and students access to up to $5,000 for volunteer work with non-profit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Trudeau family have regularly appeared at WE fundraising events, including the prime minister, his mother and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who hosts a podcast with the charity called WE Well-Being.

On Friday, the federal ethics commissioner launched an investigation into Trudeau’s conduct after both NDP MP Charlie Angus and Conservative MP Michael Barrett wrote letters alleging the prime minister had breached three subsections of the Conflict of Interest Act, which forbids elected officials from giving preferential treatment, making decisions where there is a conflict of interest and requires them to recuse themselves from votes or decisions if one is found.

Story continues below advertisement