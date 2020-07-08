Menu

Crime

Police investigate shooting in Winnipeg’s West End

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 2:14 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was shot in a West End street Tuesday night. Global News

Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating after a man was shot in the West End Tuesday.

Police were called to the shooting near Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue around 11:35 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police identify city’s latest homicide victim as Danielle Dawn Cote

Officers found a 48-year-old man in the street suffering from what police call a severe gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

A spike in gun violence

The shooting comes as police say they’ve seen a spike in gun violence and calls for service involving firearms in recent weeks.

Seven of the city’s 21 homicides so far this year have involved guns, and police say they received 143 gun calls in June this year, meaning a person was either brandishing a firearm, a member of the public saw a firearm or a person was told someone else had a gun.

Gun crimes in Winnipeg
That’s compared to 118 similar calls in June 2019, 105 in June 2018 and 121 in June 2017.

Meanwhile, police received 135 reports of shots fired in the same period this year, compared to 55 last year, 56 in 2018 and 57 in 2017.

–With files from Erik Pindera 

