Premier Jason Kenney to make major infrastructure announcement for Edmonton

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and other government officials are set to make a major infrastructure announcement for Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Kenney will be joined by Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu, Ward 9 Councillor Tim Cartmell and Janet Riopel, president and CEO of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, for the 11:30 a.m. announcement. Global News will live stream the announcement in this story post.

It’s expected the government will announce funding for Edmonton’s Terwillegar Drive upgrade project. Madu alluded to the announcement in a post on social media Wednesday morning.

In a media release, the government said Kenney and Madu “will announce major infrastructure upgrades for Edmonton as part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan.”

Kenney released Alberta’s Recovery Plan last week. He said the plan focuses on three main objectives: creating jobs, building infrastructure that will spur economic growth and continuing to diversify Alberta’s economy.

Kenney said $10 billion will be spent on a range of infrastructure projects, including roads, health-care facilities and schools to create construction jobs, with spinoff benefits to other service providers.

Kenney said Alberta’s Recovery Plan is expected to create 50,000 jobs.

More to come…