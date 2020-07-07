Body of missing North Okanagan man discovered by kayaker, Vernon, B.C., RCMP says

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a missing man who reportedly went paddleboarding on Okanagan Lake last week has been recovered.

Vernon RCMP say Wayne Orser, 73, who was last seen on June 30, was found by a kayaker on Tuesday.

Police say the kayaker was on the north end of Okanagan Lake when the area resident discovered a floating body.

The RCMP’s Southeast District Underwater Recovery Team retrieved the body, with the B.C. Coroners Service then identifying it as Orser’s.

Police announced on July 2 that Orser, a North Westside resident, was missing, and that his paddleboard was found in the reeds in the north end of the lake.

Police added the B.C. Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation to determine how Orser died.

“There is no evidence of criminality being involved in Mr. Orser’s death at this time,” Cpl. Tania Finn said on Tuesday, adding Orser’s family has been notified.

