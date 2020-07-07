New road and observation deck officially opens at Fundy Trail Parkway

Send this page to someone via email

It’s now easier to access the scenic views of the Fundy coastline in New Brunswick.

Premier Blaine Higgs joined former premiers and other dignitaries Tuesday to officially open the Walton Glen Gorge Observation Deck and a new road to the Fundy Trail Parkway.

It’s the culmination of a project that began in the 1990s.

The deck allows for a safe, clear view over the Walton Glen Gorge, a popular scenic and hiking area along the Fundy Trail.

The project also included 12.7 kilometres of new road between the eastern gate of the Fundy Parkway towards Creek Road, south of Sussex, N.B.

Higgs said it’s another opportunity for New Brunswick residents to explore their own province.

“This is just one of the many gems.” Tweet This

“This year, in the year of COVID-19, it’s our chance to see all of these fine things that New Brunswick has to offer, and have more time to spend looking and working throughout New Brunswick,” Higgs said.

“Today’s official opening of the Fundy Trail Parkway is a huge step forward for tourism in this spectacular part of New Brunswick,” said federal Economic Development and Official Languages Minister Mélanie Joly, also the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, in a statement.

“This beautiful route will help more visitors discover the Bay of Fundy and the region’s many hidden gems, while supporting local tourism as it recovers from COVID-19.”

The road and deck are part of the Fundy Trail Parkway project, which began in 1995.

“After 25 years of dedication and hard work, we are pleased to reach a new milestone in the development of the Fundy Trail Parkway project,” said Greg Turner, president of the Fundy Trail Development Authority Inc.

“So many people have envisioned and dreamed about developing this beautiful area where visitors can view the natural, unspoiled beauty of the Bay of Fundy coast. Today’s openings will allow the park to develop even more in the future.”

The improvements cost $45 million over four years. The cost was covered by both the federal and provincial governments.