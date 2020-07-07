Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle at Toronto-Vaughan border

Send this page to someone via email

A female pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after they were struck by a vehicle at the Toronto-Vaughan border Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West just after 2 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Toronto and York Regional police representatives said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital by paramedics with critical injuries.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene, police said.

The Toronto police traffic services unit was investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Officers closed three westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue West at Dufferin Street as investigators gathered evidence.

