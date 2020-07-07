After months at home, some Manitoba parents embrace homeschooling

A Manitoba mother who spent years teaching her kids from home says she found it difficult to teach using the remote learning material provided by teachers during the pandemic.
Stacey Lassnig told 680 CJOB she taught her kids at home for several years then sent them back to school this January — but they ended up back at home when schools closed due to COVID-19.
Using the materials her kids’ teachers sent home, she says, was a challenge. “Those assignments weren’t designed for parents to teach.
“The curriculum that I was using was so well laid out for me to be the teacher and so well explained and so easy to teach, that switching to the paperwork the teachers were sending was incredibly difficult and made everybody very frustrated.”
A week later, Lassnig switched back to teaching the homeschooling material.
“Homeschooling is way easier if you’re using material that’s designed for it.”
According to an education professor, the most successful homeschooling happens when parents have a strong plan, rather than trying to let the students take the lead.
If parents follow a curriculum, homeschooled kids often outperform their counterparts in the regular school system, says Concordia University’s Sandra Martin Chang, adding research shows there doesn’t seem to be any negative effects.
“Parents are in a very unique position because they spend a lot of time with their children, they know their interests, they know how to best motivate them. If you can work with the child, I think you’re at a huge advantage.”
