1 new outbreak but no new coronavirus cases, deaths in Ottawa on Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported a new coronavirus outbreak in a local retirement home on Tuesday, but the number COVID-19 cases and related deaths in the capital remained steady.

OPH said Tuesday a facility-wide coronavirus outbreak began on Sunday, July 5, at the Amica Westboro Park retirement home.

One staff member at the residence has tested positive for the virus, according to OPH.

Amica Westboro Park joins the Rideau building at the Perley & Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre as the only two ongoing outbreaks of the virus in Ottawa.

Ottawa’s total number of COVID-19 cases remained unchanged at 2,118 as of Tuesday. The number of local deaths related to the virus also remained steady at 263 for the 11th-consecutive day.

Seven cases of COVID-19 were marked as resolved in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases in Ottawa down to 47. Two people are currently in hospital with COVID-19.

