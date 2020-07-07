Menu

Health

2 Selwyn Township beaches posted as unsafe for swimming: health unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 2:59 pm
Jones Beach in Bridgenorth on Tuesday afternoon. Peterborough Public Health has listed the beach and Lakefield Park beach both unsafe for swimming.
Jones Beach in Bridgenorth on Tuesday afternoon. Peterborough Public Health has listed the beach and Lakefield Park beach both unsafe for swimming.

Peterborough Public Health has posted two beaches in Selwyn Township as unsafe for swimming on Tuesday.

Following tests conducted on Monday, the health unit has listed Jones Beach at 908 Jones Beach Road in Bridgenorth and the Lakefield Park beach at 100 Hague Blvd. both as unsafe due to high E. coli bacteria levels.

They are the only beaches in the health unit’s jurisdiction listed as unsafe. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, all municipalities in Peterborough County along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Beaches in the city are tested daily while 15 beaches in Peterborough County are tested weekly and another five are tested monthly.

