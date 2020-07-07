Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Charities struggling to survive amid coronavirus, say federal support needed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Charities feeling the impact of COVID-19
ABOVE: Charities feeling the impact of COVID-19.

The federal Liberal government is facing growing calls to provide direct support to Canada’s charity and non-profit sector as some of the country’s best-known and largest organizations say they are struggling to survive because of COVID-19.

YMCA Canada and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada both say they are facing severe financial difficulties even as demand for their services such as child care and food assistance have increased because of the pandemic.

READ MORE: More than 200 charities call on feds for funding amid COVID-19

While the federal government has included the sector in some of its COVID-19 supports such as wage subsidy and rent-deferral programs, the organizations say those have only gone so far in making ends meet.

Trending Stories

A YMCA facility has already permanently closed its doors in Yarmouth, N.S., because of the pandemic and the Boys and Girls Clubs has shuttered its operations in Edson, Alta.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus: Trudeau says WE is the ‘best and only’ service the government could partner with to help young people
Coronavirus: Trudeau says WE is the ‘best and only’ service the government could partner with to help young people

Cardus, a charity that does research on the non-profit sector, is suggesting the federal government start matching donations from Canadians to different organizations.

But the YMCA and Boys and Girls Clubs say such an approach will still leave many organizations struggling, and that direct federal support is what is ultimately needed to get them through the pandemic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 canadacovid-19 newscoronavirus canadacoronavirus charitiescovid-19 charitiescovif-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers