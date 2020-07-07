Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Quebec City pulls advertising from Facebook until further notice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2020 8:41 am
Large companies around the world have taken to boycotting Facebook advertising, saying the social media giant needs to do more to combat hateful and racist content on its platform.
Large companies around the world have taken to boycotting Facebook advertising, saying the social media giant needs to do more to combat hateful and racist content on its platform. Richard Drew/AP/The Canadian Press

Quebec City is pulling all advertising from Facebook until further notice.

This decision also includes advertisements by the Office du tourisme de Québec (OTQ) and public security authorities such as the police and firefighting services.

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume, who announced the decision on Monday, criticized the social network’s lack of supervision regarding hateful and racist messages. He invited all municipalities to do the same.

READ MORE: Quebec government suspends all advertising on Facebook during July

Last Friday, the Quebec government announced the suspension of its purchases of Facebook ads for the entire month of July. This decision also applies to all of its departments and government agencies.

Several financial institutions and Quebec businesses have followed suit by ceasing all advertising on Facebook in July over concerns the platform is complicit in promoting racism, violence and misinformation. This includes the National Bank, Desjardins and the Laurentian Bank.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The five largest banks in Canada — Scotiabank, Royal Bank, CIBC, TD and Bank of Montreal — as well as brands like Lululemon and MEC have already announced that they will temporarily stop doing business with Facebook.

The movement has reportedly involved more than 500 organizations and multinationals around the world that are demanding tighter control over racist and hateful content.

Will political parties join companies & boycott Facebook?
Will political parties join companies & boycott Facebook?

With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2020 The Canadian Press
QuebecFacebookQuebec CityRégis LabeaumeDesjardinsFacebook advertisingfacebook boycottFacebook advertising suspensionOffice du tourisme de QuébecQuebec City Facebook
Flyers
More weekly flyers