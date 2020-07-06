Menu

World

TikTok to stop operations in Hong Kong within days: spokesperson

By Echo Wang Reuters
Posted July 6, 2020 10:55 pm
WATCH: HK police arrest hundreds in wake of new security law

TikTok said it will exit the Hong Kong market within days, a spokesman told Reuters on late Monday, as other technology companies including Facebook Inc have suspended processing government requests for user data in the region.

Read more: National security law for Hong Kong is ‘lenient,’ Carrie Lam says

The short form video app owned by China-based ByteDance has made the decision to exit the region following China’s establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

“In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong,” a TikTok spokesman said in response to a Reuters question about its commitment to the market.

What is TikTok?

The company, now run by former Walt Disney Co executive Kevin Mayer, has said in the past that the app’s user data is not stored in China.

© 2020 Reuters
