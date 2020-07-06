Okanagan Heritage Museum and Okanagan Military Museum open doors

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Heritage Museum and the Okanagan Military Museum are opening their doors to the public once again and staff are going the extra mile to make sure that indulging curiosity remains safe.

“We have held over the exhibition, Bats out of the Darkness. We had it open for three days and then we had to shut to the public,” said Amanda Snyder, Okanagan Heritage Museum curatorial manager.

A bat exhibit could not be more fitting considering their possible connection to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For museum lovers, a safe experience is what Snyder and her team have been working hard at to reopen the facilities.

“A lot of things that were hands-on have been adjusted to be something that you can do through your phone,” said Snyder.

Visitors can scan QR codes on their phones to bring to life the exhibits.

During the pandemic the museums upped their game virtually; giving behind the scene tours to viewers while their doors were closed and now they are keeping those creative juices flowing. As they work on rolling out their summer programming including an in-person, white-glove, behind-the-scenes tour.

“They will get a lesson in how to handle some of the objects and we have special objects that we have selected each week,” said Jen Garner, Okanagan Heritage Museum head of programming.

“They will also be invited to explore some of the interactive experiences in different galleries that are only available at those times.”

Rounding out their reopening is the Okanagan Military Museum with a special exhibit about a submarine hunter who lived in the Okanagan.

“Commander C.A. King, and it’s all about the battle of the Atlantic and hunting subs in World War Two and what it was like to live on a sub,” said Snyder.

Explore the museums in person or take a tour of their programming on their website, www.kelownamuseums.ca

