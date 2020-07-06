Menu

Crime

Two men dead, one woman injured following a ‘family drama’ in Estrie, Que

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser.
A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

Two men died and a woman was seriously injured Monday morning in the Estrie region of Quebec in what provincial police are calling a family drama.

At around 6:30 a.m., officers went to 38 Crabtree Street in Windsor, where shots had been heard by neighbours.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) agents then discovered three bodies, police say.

Serge Dubois, 62, and Daniel Royal, 63, were pronounced dead on the scene.

A 60-year-old woman was rushed to Sherbrooke hospital for serious injuries, but authorities said they no longer fear for her life as of late Monday afternoon.

Gunshot wounds were visible on each of the victims when the police arrived, according to SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel. However, he has not yet explained the reason for the tragic morning erruption.

Ruel confirmed that it was one of two men who showed up at a residence where a couple from his extended family was staying.

According to information obtained by The Canadian Press, the visitor then turned his firearm against him.

